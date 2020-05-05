KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wear a mask! Wear a mask! Wear a mask!

You're hearing that everywhere these days -- for good reason. Health authorities say you're helping to protect others when you put on a mask to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

Local statues and sculptures are doing their part, too, it would appear.

RELATED: Nearly every major US airline now requires face masks

RELATED: Why should I wear a face mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic?

RELATED: East Tennessee History Center seeks stories about life in pandemic

RELATED: Whole Foods asking customers to cover faces in stores, will offer free masks

RELATED: Every hero needs a mask | Company donates cloth masks for local heroes as they fight coronavirus

RELATED: Making masks? Here's where to donate them

WBIR viewer Nan Dickinson sent us these great photos of masks that someone has placed on the memorials.

The suffragettes support it! Some of them even lived through the devastating flu epidemic of 1918-19.

Masks on the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Memorial.

Nan Dickinson

Just down the street is the Burn Memorial, honoring the roles former state lawmaker Harry Burn and his mother, Febb, played to help ensure passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

They make an impressive pair with their masks. (Remember, Mother always knows best.)

The Burn Memorial on Market Street in downtown Knoxville.

Nan Dickinson

Along with the great coach Pat Summitt, Smokey also is getting into the act on campus. Here's a photo of Smokey on campus.

Smokey on the UT campus.

Nan Dickinson

There's growing evidence that people may have the virus and not even know it. Wearing a mask can help stop the potential spread.

Many stores already are asking customers to wear them. And store employees are being required to wear them.

RELATED: Businesses are reopening, but infection control measures continue | A county by county look at COVID-19 in East Tennessee

RELATED: State trying to finalize purchase of 5 million cloth face masks for all Tennesseans

"Masks protect the people around you. Me wearing mine protects you and you wearing yours protects me," said Charity Menefee with the Knox County Health Department on Monday.

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Correction said 1,246 inmates and staff tested positive for COVID-19, and 98 percent of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.

So do your part!

Our thanks to Nan Dickinson for reminding us about wearing masks and for sending in these photos. And here's a photo of Nan and her son, Logan, taken recently at the popular The Oarsman statue in downtown Knoxville.

Nan Dickinson and her son, Logan, by The Oarsman downtown.

Nan Dickinson