Website launched to promote safe travel to Myrtle Beach during COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — People are flocking to South Carolina's beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months.

But the coronavirus is not taking a vacation. The state now has the fourth-highest new infection rate in the nation when adjusted for population, trailing just Arizona, Arkansas and Alabama. One hot spot is around Myrtle Beach, which has seen COVID-19 cases jump from less than 300 at the start of June to nearly 1,600. And that only counts residents of Horry County, not visitors who get the virus on vacation.

On Tuesday, local tourism leaders in Myrtle Beach issued a message to residents and visitors--- come and enjoy the beach but do so responsibly.

The Horry County Welcome Back Committee has launched a website as a resource for visitors, residents and businesses on measures being taken to keep everyone safe.

The website features all of the reopening guidelines for businesses, current coronavirus information and healthy hygiene practices, and tips for supporting local businesses safely. It also includes a webform for individuals and business owners to confirm their commitment to following best practices for safety.

“COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in many popular vacation destinations including the Grand Strand,” said Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau president & CEO, and Horry County Welcome Back committee member. “We want visitors to come and enjoy our 60 miles of beautiful beaches, but we are asking everyone to make the promise to do their part to limit the spread of the virus and help ensure our community remains open for all to enjoy.”

Officials are encouraging visitors and residents of Myrtle Beach to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and healthy hygiene practices.

Businesses who make the Greater Grand Strand Promise will be provided a window cling and web badge that identifies their commitment to following health and safety guidelines to keep employees and customers safe in their places of business. Visitors should look for this badge as a sign of the business’ commitment to safety as they plan their trip.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Tuesday announced 890 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 26,572, probable cases to 41, confirmed deaths to 673, and zero probable deaths.