A new round of weekly jobless claims is due on Thursday morning and it's expected to be in the millions again because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the new report isn't expected to be record-setting like when the virus first impacted the economy.

CNBC reports that economists expect claims for the week ending April 18 to be around 4.3 million. If the estimates are correct, a record 26.5 million Americans will have applied for unemployment within five weeks, according to USA Today.

The estimate is lower than the 6.9 million, 6.6 million and 5.5 million reported unemployment claims in each of the three previous weeks.

The numbers also might not perfectly reflect all of the people who lost their jobs. Some people may not have filed.

The report is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists also say the unemployment rate could be 15% or more in April.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, told CNBC that this is a critical week since it will give the best real-time picture of what the job losses will be in April. She said it will be the "worst month of the recession and the worst month ever."

