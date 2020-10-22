What it's like to be part of a COVID-19 vaccine trial
As researchers race to find a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic, we give you an inside look at these potentially life-saving human trials.
Across the globe, pharmaceutical companies and health researchers are working to develop vaccines and treatments that could end the coronavirus pandemic.
While hundreds are in development, only a hand full have been able to move on to large scale human trials of mRNA vaccines. Thousands have stepped up to be injected with these experimental vaccines.
WBIR's own Robin Wilhoit is one of those thousands participating through Volunteer Research Group at UT Medical Center. She wanted to document her experience during the trial in hopes of educating, answering questions and dispelling some fear.
On Aug. 5, I chose to be injected with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. I am one of 44,000 people around the world who made the decision to be part of a human clinical trial for the drug company, Pfizer. My hope and prayer is that it will prove to be effective and lead us back to our lives before we ever uttered the word, coronavirus.
-Robin Wilhoit, WBIR anchor
Chapter one: Why Robin volunteered for a COVID-19 vaccine trial
After covering the coronavirus pandemic for months, Robin Wilhoit decided to volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine trial. Taking care of others is part of who she is and drove her decision to document her journey as researchers try to find an experimental vaccine that could end the pandemic.
Chapter two: How a vaccine trial works
With more than 100 experimental COVID-19 vaccines in development from labs around the globe, there are many questions about the vaccine and its creation, especially as a handful near the finish line. We break down how the vaccine trial works and what it could mean for ending the pandemic.
Chapter three: Getting the vaccine
From health screening to injection and beyond, follow Robin as she goes through the process of becoming a volunteer for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial and what she must do after her first dose to provide researchers with critical information.
Chapter four: After the injections
Robin continues her journey through the vaccine trial with her second of the two injections. With her side effects and a blood draw, her reports help move researchers one step closer to a vaccine that could end the pandemic.
