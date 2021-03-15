When will East Tennessee's mask mandates expire?

In Knox County, a third of the Board of Health's criteria for relaxing restrictions is met. However, health experts say it's too soon to stop wearing masks.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Tennessee never had a statewide mask mandate. Instead, Gov. Bill Lee gave that authority to local county mayors. In East Tennessee, seven counties issued mask mandates as COVID-19 cases climbed. In the months since, some have let those orders lapse.

Others are considering doing the same, despite warnings from health leaders.

"We are definitely making progress, but it's not yet mission accomplished," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "It's still time to wear your masks, watch the social distancing and avoid large groups because we have this new highly contagious British variant of the virus here."

10News spoke with county leaders across the region to find out when mask mandates could be lifted. Here's what we found out.

Knox County: TBD

On Nov. 10, the Knox County Board of Health passed a set of metrics for relaxing or tightening COVID-19 regulations, such as the mask requirement.

The first metric for lifting regulations is a positivity rate below 5 percent, averaged over 28 days. Right now, Knox County is averaging a positivity rate of 11.3 percent, per data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The second metric is 5 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, averaged over 28 days. Right now, Knox County is at roughly 26.3 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

The third metric is a green hospitalization benchmark for the region, meaning hospitals have resumed normal operations. This metric has been met since Wednesday, February 24.

Sevier County: April 15

Mayor Larry Waters extended the county-wide mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. A press release from county leaders said this was the final extension "unless there is a significant increase in cases and community prevalence."

Roane County: March 31

County Executive Ron Woody extended the county-wide mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on March 31. In a video release, Mayor Woody said they anticipate this will be the final extension.

"Our plans are not to extend past March," Mayor Woody said. "However, circumstances, of course, can change but we are not anticipating any change in the data that would cause us to have an extension."

Hamblen County: March 31 (TBD)

Mayor Bill Brittain extended the county-wide mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on March 31. He told 10News he isn't sure whether that was the final extension, but that he'll likely make a decision by late next week.

Claiborne County: March 31 (TBD)

Mayor Joe Brooks extended the county-wide mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on March 31. He said he issued to extension due to a "continued uptick in active cases." 10News has reached out to Mayor Brooks to see whether this was the final extension.

Grainger County: Expired

Mayor Mike Byrd told 10News the county-wide mask mandate expired at the end of February. "[I] continue to encourage residents [to] wear a mask and social distance," he said. "Wearing a mask is a norm now for residents and a non-enforceable mask mandate at local level will not change [anyone's mind]."

Hancock County: Expired