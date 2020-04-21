Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday his Safer at Home order will expire on April 30, allowing the 'vast majority' of businesses in Tennessee to reopen beginning Friday, May 1.

Gov. Lee said some businesses will be allowed to reopen as soon as Monday.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Gov. Lee. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

Gov. Lee said he will be providing guidelines for businesses on how they can facilitate phased reopenings starting next week. We will update this story when those details are released.

State parks will start reopening in phases on Friday, April 24.

The governor said he will be working with Knox, Davidson Shelby, Madison, Hamilton and Sullivan counties and their health departments to plan re-opening strategies.

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said Lee. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said trends such as increased state testing capability and promising daily numbers showed it's "probably safe from a medical standpoint" to start relaxing restrictions that were put in place in March.

Gov. Lee said social distancing remains critical to begin the next phase of reopening the economy -- saying the health and safety of Tennesseans will remain the first priority.

"The only way we can do that is if Tennesseans remained committed in social distancing," he said. "It will be lifted as a mandate, but not as something necessary for us to participate in."

While specific details have not been released, it is likely that businesses will be required to keep a close check on employees' health and some may have to limit the number of customers in stores.

