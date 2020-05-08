White House releases statement on large East Nashville house party

The event was promoted on social media as an "unveiling party" for what's called the "Fashion House."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The White House has released a statement after hundreds of people, many not wearing masks, attended a house party in East Nashville over the weekend.

A house party was held on Saturday night on Fern Avenue in East Nashville. It is now being investigated by the Metro Police Department as a crime.

Calls poured into 911 on Saturday.

It’s a local party that’s putting Nashville back in the national spotlight showing men and women violating the city’s public health emergency.

And on Wednesday, the party had caught the eye of the White House.

“The President encourages all Americans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a mask when distancing is not possible. Last week, Dr. Birx joined Governor Lee in urging Tennesseans to follow CDC guidelines to keep both themselves, their parents and loved ones, and their neighbors healthy," The White House said on Wednesday.

Birx came to Tennessee last week and pushed for the closure of bars and a statewide mask mandate.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Mayor John Cooper called the party a violation of the Phase Two health order and an irresponsible act.