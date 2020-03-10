Here's who has tested positive, negative for coronavirus after president's diagnosis

There's a potentially large contagion tree, given the timeline of President Trump's busy week before he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that both he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, following the news that senior aide Hope Hicks had also tested positive. The president indicated that he and Melania would both begin a quarantine.

Out of precaution, the White House said the president would spend "a few days" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He will continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties, according to White House officials.

But there's still a potentially large contagion tree, given the timeline of Trump's busy week -- including a presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden -- before he announced he had tested positive. From the president's Secret Service detail to the White House staff, the press corps and their spouses, partners and children, there are numerous people now trying to figure out if they need to quarantine and get tested.

According to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, it will be up to the White House Physician's Office to trace the people who may have been exposed to the president in D.C., and to offer them advice on what to do.



Here's a running list of who has tested positive and negative for COVID-19 since the president announced his test results:

POSITIVE:

President Donald J. Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

Senior Advisor Hope Hicks

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

Trump's Campaign Manager Bill Stepien

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

NEGATIVE:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Dr. Jill Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Barron Trump

Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino

Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez

White House Adviser Scott Atlas

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

U.S. Attorney General William Barr

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Radcliff

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani's girlfriend Maria Ryan

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)