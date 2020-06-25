Wilson County 'strongly encourages' residents to wear masks

The Wilson County Mayor's Office does not have the authority to require anybody to wear a mask. No one can be arrested for not wearing a mask, the office said.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor's office is "strongly encouraging" the residents to wear masks, due to "the increase in number of COVID-19 cases and rise in deaths in Wilson County."

On Wednesday, the Wilson County Mayor's Office declared a state of emergency. This announcement comes after the 14-day average daily number of new cases had gone up over the past seven days. There were also eight deaths from May 12 to June 5 while from June 9 to 23, the death toll rose to 15.

The Wilson County Mayor's Office does not have the authority to require anybody to wear a mask. No one can be arrested for not wearing a mask, the office said.

“We want people to stay safe as they resume activities,” Mayor Randall Hutto said in a statement on Wednesday. “We ask all our businesses to take this very seriously to keep their customers and staff safe by reconsidering the number of people in the business area and by requiring masks in stores and businesses.”