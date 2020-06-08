Woman shares struggle as 12 family members are diagnosed with COVID

She said COVID-19 also took the life of her grandfather, Robert Woodson, and the spread has a devastating impact on her family.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — By now, many of us have a loved one who's been diagnosed with COVID. For one woman, that has hit her family in a staggering way.

In Springfield, there's a familiar face that shows up in pictures for so many families. It's always at the good times; the proms, parties, birthdays, weddings. His name is DJ Johnny Gardner.

"My dad has this smile and this personality, it touches souls," said Ashley Woodson, Gardner's daughter. "When he's around you, it just makes you happy."

Woodson said her dad used that ability as minister of music at Greater South Baptist.

Today she's worried about a man who's brought a lot of joy.

"Due to COVID-19, my dad had a blood clot that traveled to his brain that made him have a stroke," said Woodson.

She said COVID-19 also took the life of her grandfather, Robert Woodson, and the spread has a devastating impact on her family.

"It's so tragic," Woodson said. "12 of my family members have diagnosed with COVID. My family is in the hospitals fighting for their lives. My grandmother's in ICU. My aunt is in ICU. I have a little girl. Her name is Kimmy Ray. Even my 19-month baby tested positive for COVID. COVID is horrible. It's a horrible thing. It's a nightmare. It feels like I'm in a dream. I can't even pick up the phone and call family. Everyone is so sick. It's so overwhelming to know I'm the only one who didn't test positive, so I'm trying to stay strong for everyone."

Woodson said some of the diagnosed family members live in Springfield while others live in Atlanta.

Woodson's hoping her dad will someday return to being a part of everyone's good times, again part of so many people's family photos.

"The doctors are saying there is a chance he may come home, but will need extensive rehabilitation," said Woodson. "I believe in God for a miracle."