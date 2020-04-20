KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Of all the workers deemed essential during this pandemic, many of us will interact the most with grocery store employees.

Steve Schmidt is one of those employees. He's a deli worker for the Kroger store in Pigeon Forge.

"The day-to-day task for myself is to get the deli ready for customers to come in, That means restocking everything, putting out new products," he said.

That now includes interacting with customers in a whole new way.

"They've reduced our hours so we have folks coming in now at 7 a.m. instead of 24/7," he said.

Schmidt said things feel a little empty, especially for a grocery store in a tourist location.

"You can obviously tell though that it has been reduced based on the fact that this would normally be our hectic springtime with a lot of folks coming from many different states," he said.

Schmidt now works in a place where face masks, gloves and keeping your distance are the new normal.

"Kroger has done a great job of taking care of its employees by providing plastic guards at the registers, by providing gloves and masks for us," he said.

He noticed customers upping their safety measures, too.

"About a 75 percent increase in folks wearing masks," said Schmidt.

Schmidt is familiar with keeping himself safe on the job.

He's also a volunteer firefighter with the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Sevier County.

"Because folks are being asked to stay in, the calls are becoming less which is a good thing," he said. "We're having a lot of folks not really that anxious to go to the hospitals. They'd rather just stay at home."

Personal safety is important for fighting fires and stocking shelves.

Schmidt said both jobs are important to him and essential to the community.

"It's just a great feeling to be able to stay open and supply [food] to these customers. They rely on us so immensely," he said.