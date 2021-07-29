COVID-19 FAQ: Knox Co. Board of Health answers popular questions about vaccines & delta variant

Dr. James Shamiyeh prepared a list of seven common questions health leaders received about the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Knox County Advisory Board of Health met to discuss a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across East Tennessee.

The meeting comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended nearly every East Tennessee county return to wearing masks indoors. During the meeting, the board said they expected COVID-19 numbers to continue rising in the region.

Dr. James Shamiyeh, a member of the board, presented data about COVID-19 in the region. He said that the positivity rate in Tennessee was now at 12.4%, a significant increase from the previous 1.2% positivity rate. He said he is concerned that the number of cases will continue trending upwards.

He also prepared a list of frequently asked questions that health professionals receive about COVID-19. They are listed below:

Are the ages of hospitalized COVID-19 patients trending lower?

Shamiyeh said that the most recent census of hospitalizations showed that nearly half of all people in a hospital for COVID-19 were under 50 years old. Compared to the height of the pandemic, he said that the average of cases dropped by a decade.





He said that 89% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, while 11% are vaccinated. He also said that people who are vaccinated and hospitalized often had a predisposition that led to them being immunocompromised.





He said that specific data about the effectiveness of vaccines against the delta variant was not available, but urged that it is effective.



He showed data from other states and regions that showed vaccines prevented people from catching the delta variant, just like how they prevented COVID-19 from spreading generally.





He said that, just like with other diseases, COVID-19 may infect a vaccinated person. However, the chances of catching it are greatly reduced if a person is vaccinated.



He also said that vaccinations help protect other people since they reduce COVID-19's transmission rates.





No, he said that immunity starts building as soon as a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine. By getting vaccinated as soon as possible, Dr. Shamiyeh said that the people get the most benefit from it.





He said that Moderna asked for full FDA approval in June and Pfizer asked to be approved in May. However, he could not give a specific timeline for when the vaccines could be completely approved by the FDA.



However, he also urged that the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the risks and said waiting until the vaccines get full approval was not recommended.





He reminded people during the Board of Health meeting that COVID-19 still has a 10-day isolation period and recommend people stay isolated for at least that long if they get COVID-19.



He said it could cause practical issues like finding time to work, and said people could face interruptions to their daily lives if they develop COVID-19 regardless of whether they are symptomatic. So, he urged people to get the vaccine to protect themselves.

During the meeting, Dr. Martha Buchanan said most new cases of COVID-19 were from people between 23 years old and 64 years old. The numbers starting rising in mid-July, she said.