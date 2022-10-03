[HOLD FOR PICTURES]Cumberland Heights opens new outpatient recovery center

Cumberland Heights Outpatient Recovery Program is designed for those who may be in the early stages of dependency or are having problems with alcohol or drug use.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cumberland Heights opened a new outpatient recovery center on Monday.

The center, located at 1320 Papermill Ponte Way, is intended to expand outpatient services for East Tennesseans who struggle with substance use disorder.

"Substance use disorder doesn’t impact one demographic, nor does it impact one area. It doesn’t just happen to people living in big cities. It impacts those living in suburban, urban, and rural communities, and it’s our job to ensure more communities have access to care,” Cumberland Heights CEO Jay Crosson said.

Cumberland Heights Outpatient Recovery Program is designed for people who may be in the early stages of dependency or are experiencing problems with alcohol or drug use. Outpatient recovery allows patients to work with the program on their own schedules.