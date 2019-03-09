KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The American Dental Association is encouraging patients to ask their dentist questions about cleanliness and sterilization.

Many patients are concerned about cleanliness at the dentist office. This comes after the state fined Knoxville dentist Clarence Nabers $11,000 and placed him on a two-year probation for improperly sterilizing tools and forging certificates.

When you sit down in the dentist chair, you assume the instruments your doctor is using are sterile and safe. Doctor Jack Gotcher, a professor with oral and maxillofacial surgery at the University of Tennessee, agrees.

"I'm comfortable that in almost all case that heat sterilization protocols are followed and I'm comfortable that machines are tested," Gotcher assured.

Unfortunately, that's not always the case.

"There may be some outliers that occur from time to time but I think those are widely the exception rather than the rule," Gotcher clarified.

So how does that work? Doctor James Kotsianas said most dentists follow specific protocol for sterilization.

"All instruments should be sterilized with steam under pressure by an autoclave equipment such as this beside me," Kotsianas motioned. "All instruments are packaged and sealed and placed in the autoclave and are sterilized under steam pressure."

The machines themselves should also be tested weekly to make sure the instruments are cleaned properly.

"Everybody should be doing it [because] it's the law," Kotsianas urged.

So what can you do as the patient to make sure those tools are clean? Doctor Pablo Foncea with Sequoyah Dental Arts said trust is huge.

"Ask your dentist," Foncea explained. "They're probably more than happy to show you the whole step by step process."

If your doctor hesitates, that could be a red flag.

"If they feel uncomfortable sharing with you, that may be something to think through, but I think those of us who are on the up and up would be happy to share that," Foncea said.

If you are concerned you may have contracted an illness from cross-contamination in the dentist chair, the ADA said you should contact your dentist first and then follow up with a physician.