FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Williamson County Sheriff's deputy who saved a teen from suicide is speaking publicly for the first time.

On Monday, Nov. 18 at 4 a.m., Deputy Adrian Finch was dispatched to the Natchez Trace Bridge, the site of multiple recent suicides, for a report of a suicidal teen. Finch managed to talk the teen off the ledge and back safely onto the bridge.

"When I first got the call [from the dispatcher], the adrenaline was rushing," says Finch. "When I got onto the bridge, [I felt] a scared emotion because I saw exactly where he was and I knew that I needed to be able to connect with him."

Body camera video shows Finch walk calmly to the boy and began to speak with him.

"I just started talking to him and I was listening to everything he was saying and it makes you become very compassionate,” says Finch.

Finch said he has been to the Natchez Trace Bridge several times to help counsel people dealing with thoughts of suicide and described the moment as a 'crossroads' in the teen’s life.

"He was going through something that a lot of people also go through,” said Finch. “If you're stuck at a crossroads and you don't know which way to go, you need someone to point you in the right direction. I was hoping that at this point in time I could point him in the direction to come off and also tell him that 'you can hold my hand.'"

After about three minutes of talking to the teen and listening to his struggles, the teen backed away from the 155-foot ledge and onto the bridge to safety.

"When he came down, [I was] excited," said Finch. "We talked some more as I walked him to the ambulance and at the end of it we were laughing."

Finch has been in law enforcement for 16 years and with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office for 1 and a half years. He said he has worked with youth for a long time through his church and fraternity, as well as through volunteer work in the community.

Finch was named Williamson County’s Deputy of the Month for November because of his work with the teen. As a gift, Toyota of Cool Springs presented a plaque to Adrian and a $150 check to an Autism Awareness organization. Workers at the dealership were so moved by his story, they also pooled their money and collected $1,000 for The Jason Foundation.

The Jason Foundation is a national organization that provides curriculum material to schools, parents and other teens about how teen suicide can be preventable.

"There was a purpose for me being there that day," said Finch.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for support. The phone number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

This story was originally reported by WSMV