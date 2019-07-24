MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The death of a young diabetic man in Minnesota is bringing to light the rising cost of insulin across the U.S.

Last week 10News shared the story of an East Tennessee man who rations his insulin for Type 2 Diabetes.

RELATED: 'Diabetes will kill you if you don't take care of it': Rising cost of insulin forces East Tennessee man to ration

RELATED: Family says 21-year-old son died rationing insulin

One woman who saw the story has diabetes herself and reached out wanting to offer help.

Kathy Johns has had Type 1 Diabetes since her 20s, and that's been really hard.

"It's horrid," Johns said. "I get lows, and I get highs."

She heard about the young man from Minnesota, whose family says he died rationing insulin.

And then she heard about a Madisonville man who rations his as well. He has Medicare and hit the coverage gap, or "doughnut hole," in July. Now he must pay much more for his insulin.

"It's a disgrace that people are having to go without their insulin because this is their life, it's a lifeline," Johns said.

Johns's Medicare Part B covers her insulin pump, but years ago when she didn't have insurance her doctor pointed her in the right direction.

"He gave me the information for a patient assistance program," Johns said.

There's more help out there through the AMOS program, or Affordable Medicine Options for Seniors, at the office on Aging at the Knoxville-Knox County CAC.

Workers there said they connect people with prescription assistance programs all the time.

"I know in April we had 172 calls to my program," Peggy Ransom with the CAC Office on Aging AMOS program said.

She said they can help by reaching out to the state, social security or even the manufacturer.

"Lot of times a plea over the phone, especially if it comes from the Office on Aging and they're sitting there with me, and we describe the situation, lot of them will give them the free medicine," Ransom said.

Johns wants to make sure that those who need insulin get their full dosage.

"There's help out there, you may have to dig a little, but it's there," Johns said.

According to a study from the American Diabetes Association, the price of insulin has nearly tripled since 2002.

RELATED: Insulin prices nearly doubled in 5 years, study finds