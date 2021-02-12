Doctors continue researching COVID-19 Omicron variant, no cases reported in Knox County

Doctors are still learning about the Omicron variant but said it is likely to continue spreading.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the U.S. in five states: California, New York, Colorado, Hawaii and Minnesota. No cases have been reported in Knox County, according to the county's health department.

However, doctors at Vanderbilt University said that the variant will likely continue spreading as they learn more about it.

"It seems to be very highly contagious," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt. "Whether it's more contagious or less contagious than Delta, that hasn't been determined."

Officials said people diagnosed with the Omicron variant in the U.S. are recovering from mild symptoms. However, Shaffner said that any variant of COVID-19 raises concerns, even if it has just caused mild symptoms so far.

"Every time a virus infects a new person, it multiplies," said Schaffner. "And then, of course, the virus can come here on an airplane, right? It doesn't need a passport."

The Knox County Health Department said that the Delta variant is still the most dominant strain in the area and they have not seen any cases of the Omicron variant. They are also encouraging people to get COVID-19 vaccinations to stay healthy and prevent it from continuing to spread.

Schaffner said people can also follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop COVID-19 from spreading. That includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and getting tested if you feel sick. They also recommend people frequently wash their hands to stop the coronavirus from spreading, while also cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.