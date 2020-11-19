Doctors plead for people to follow the five core actions as the holidays approach

The Covenant Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Browne, hosted a live-stream and said that it's more important now than ever to follow the Five Core Actions.

Doctors at Covenant Health are pleading for people to follow the five core actions. They said that it is more important now than ever for people to be careful and take steps to avoid spreading COVID-19, even if they are feeling tired of new regulations and policies.

The Covenant Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Browne, hosted a live-stream on Thursday and said that it's more important now than ever to follow the five core actions, as the holidays approach. Browne said people should continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands.

He also said that even though it may be annoying to not see friends and family during the holidays, it is best to take precautions while out in public. Doctors and health care professionals said they have seen spikes in COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and across the U.S.

"The folks who are at the bedside, not only at Covenant Health but across the health care community ... are the real heroes," Browne said. "They have been working tirelessly as their whole worlds have been upended in terms of how they care for patients."

During the live-stream, Browne also said that people should make sure they stay home if they are sick. No matter the symptoms, he said people should stay home to avoid spreading illnesses.

He also said that health care professionals have seen most COVID-19 cases come as a result of congregate dining. The more people eat together, the more cases are reported, Browne said.

"We know the risk is there when you spend a long time with folks," he said. "Especially when you're close together; in an eating setting, you're usually closer than 6 feet."