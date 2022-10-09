Doctors say RSV is spreading at an unusually high rate

With fewer COVID-19 protections in place, doctors are warning of an active flu season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is getting closer, and doctors are warning it’s almost time for peak RSV season. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common virus that spreads easily but doctors are urging parents to know the warning signs of when it becomes dangerous for young children.

Common colds, the flu and RSV will likely soon run through classrooms and homes. Doctors say RSV is the most common respiratory virus affecting kids under 5.

“By age 2, 100% of kids will have had RSV. It’s a very transmissible virus by kids coughing on each other, sharing toys, touching the same doorknobs,” Dr. Juanita Mora, with the American Lung Association said.

The most common symptoms are fever, a runny nose or cough. But doctors are warning it can escalate, becoming more dangerous if it hits the lungs.

“When we look at the stats, it causes 2.1 million visits to the pediatrician every season of RSV and 55 thousand hospitalizations in the U.S. when it comes to pediatric populations,” Mora said. “It’s the number one cause of hospitalization in those 12 months and below.”

With fewer COVID-19 precautions in place, doctors say RSV is already spreading at an unusually high rate. They say parents should keep sick kids home, sanitize their toys and keep them hydrated and healthy.

But knowing when to call the pediatrician or go to the emergency department is key.

“If it turns into a hacking cough that won’t go away, if it turns into labored breathing, for example, they’re using their little chest, its moving up and down because they can’t take a deep breath if they’re not able to keep down fluids and they’re becoming dehydrated and fatigued this is a time to talk to your pediatrician and head to the emergency department,” Mora said.

Doctors are stressing the importance of keeping children up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccines.