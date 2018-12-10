It finally feels like fall, and people are pulling out their sweaters and sipping on pumpkin spiced lattes in celebration.

But as the crisp air settles in, some may notice their noses starting to run.

"There have been studies that have shown that the immune system is lowered in the cooler temperatures, so it may not be able to fight off the infections as well," said Dr. Keri McFarlane, owner of Northshore Urgent Care.

So the cold may weaken your immune system, but does it really make you sick?

"No, that is actually a myth and I grew up with the same thing, too, with my grandmother and my mother telling me if I didn't wear a jacket I was gonna get a cold," said Dr. McFarlane.

She said what will give you the sniffles as fall rolls in are the germs that thrive in cooler weather.

"Rhinoviruses, which are usually the common cold, they actually replicate better at cooler temperatures and they also peak in the spring and the fall" said Dr. McFarlane.

The chilly air is just a scapegoat for germs already waiting to pounce.

"That's why people think that they're getting sick because they're not wearing coats or hats or that sort of thing, or the weather changes," said Dr. McFarlane. "You're actually getting sick because of the germs that are out there replicating faster because it's cooler."

But if it hasn't really been cold in East Tennessee until this week, why are so many people already sick?

Dr. McFarlane said the prolonged summer temps mean a lot of people are dealing with sinus infections and allergy problems.

"We've just had so much rain and so the moisture and everything is really bad for ragweeds and mold and that sort of thing," she said.

Different germs peak in different parts of the year.

The best way to avoid sickness any season? Wash your hands with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer. A simple solution to stay away from the doctor's office and get more time enjoying the nice weather.

© 2018 WBIR