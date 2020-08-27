Early COVID-19 vaccine trials in Knoxville showing promise, researchers said

Researchers said the results of some vaccine trials for COVID-19 are encouraging.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Human testing is underway in Knoxville, as researchers work on developing an experimental vaccine for COVID-19.

The Volunteer Research Group at the University of Tennessee Medical Center launched the clinical trials for a vaccine developed by Moderna, a biotech company. Early trials have shown promise, researchers said.

The trials are part of the Trump administration's push to developed a safe and effective vaccine that prevents COVID-19.

"They've had very positive initial results with their antibody data showing even higher levels in people who are vaccinated than what they showed in people that had recovered from an infection," Dr. Bill Smith with the Volunteer Research Group said. "So, this is encouraging."

Officials said that they're looking to enroll hundreds of people of all ages, and especially minorities, for vaccine trials. They said that people of color have some of the highest infection and mortality rates in the country.