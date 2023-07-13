'This campaign will never end' | East Tennessee Children's Hospital still pushing for mental health fund donations

With more kids and teens facing mental health issues than ever before, the hospital wants to ensure the money raised helps with the needs now and in the future.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital continues to push for donations to its mental health fund. The initiative launched in May, but the need for the resources they need will never end.

At ETCH, patients are personal. That's why the staff and leadership are really looking at ways to allocate resources to better serve the kids and teens they see.

"We want to make sure that when your child comes to one of our locations, they're going to be well treated and taken care of across the continuum of physical and mental health," said Adam Cook, the hospital's vice president for institutional advancement.

Cook is a strong believer in being there for those who need it most. That's why he describes his position at the hospital as "the vice president of giving, serving and sharing."

When ETCH launched its mental health initiative on May 1, the goal was to shine the light on the mental health needs of children in the area, and what still needs to be done.

"Our mental health fund is a way for us to do a couple of things — to raise awareness across our communities about mental health concerns in general, but then encourage folks to participate through funding programs," Cook said.

There are resources they need now to make treatment more accessible.

"Today, we need resources for things like clothing needs for patients that come to the emergency department and need to be assessed," Cook said. "We need assessment tools to see on what spectrum is their mental health concern?"

Cook emphasized the hospital does not need clothing donations, but rather just monetary donations so their staff can then purchase appropriate clothing for mental and behavioral health patients. The clothing helps ensure those patients stay safe and are not harmed.

The money donated will also help fund the future and the hospital's growth into more areas too.

"We have a strategic vision of how we can get there, but we aren't there today," Cook said. "We won't get there without philanthropic support."

As the number of kids with mental health concerns grows, so does the need for more donations.

"This campaign will never end," Cook said. "It's something that we need to focus on year after year so that our children know when they come to Children's Hospital, they'll be seen, they'll be loved and be taken care of."