East Tennessee Children's Hospital to open new center in Sevier County Feb. 1

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital will soon have a new outpatient center in Sevier County to help more people.

The hospital said that they will open a new Sevierville Urgent Care on Feb. 1. It will offer pediatric rehabilitation services during the day and will offer urgent care services on nights and weekends. Officials said that they plan on opening the center near downtown Sevierville — at 502 Winfield Dunn Parkway.

They said that they also hired a new Lab Specialist for the center, Stephanie Boozer. She has been with the hospital since October 2020, officials said, and has extensive knowledge in laboratory protocols, guidelines and requirements.

Its hours will be 4 - 11 p.m. during the week and 1 - 11 p.m. over the weekend.