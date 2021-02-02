East Tennessee Children's Hospital to open its 4th urgent care center in Blount County

It is Children’s Hospital’s fourth urgent care center in the region.

ALCOA, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is expanding its pediatric services to Blount County, by opening a Blount Outpatient Center on Monday.

The center, located at 352 Fountain View Circle in Alcoa, will offer pediatric after-hours urgent care services on nights and weekends, officials said.

According to a press release, the urgent care center will provide immediate medical attention to children, when pediatricians’ offices are typically closed.

Children, from birth to 21 years of age, will be treated for minor accidents or illnesses in a pediatric-centered, family-friendly environment, officials said.

The press release also states that the clinical team will work together with the child’s primary doctor, providing a treatment summary to the patient’s pediatrician within 24 hours of their visit to the urgent care center.

It is Children’s Hospital’s fourth urgent care center in the region. There are two urgent care locations in Knox County and one in Sevier County.

Urgent care hours for the Alcoa location are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

It will also serve as an outpatient subspecialty clinic for children requiring more specialized care than offered in a pediatrician’s office.