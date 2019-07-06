KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The World Health Organization will start recognizing burnout as a syndrome in 2022. Numerous studies done over the last decade show physicians were already looking at the effects burnout has on doctors.

"It is a problem around the country when people kind of lose that hope," East Tennessee Children's Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Joe Childs said.

It is now classified as an "occupational phenomenon" and is characterized as "feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion."

Childs said it's pretty common and something to pay attention to.

"The statistics show that most physicians are going to experience burn out at some point in their career," he said. "That's pretty staggering."

Childs said there is a lot that goes into that. Not only do doctors work long hours but they also encounter some pretty tough situations.

"Sometimes it is, how do we cleanse ourselves of these, some of the harsh things that we have to deal with," he said.

Childs started practicing medicine over 30 years ago and over the years he's seen doctors have their moments.

"I do think I've seen it and as you kind of have conversations you find out many of us have experienced it and had to take steps to rally back from that," Childs said.

After seeing burnout make headlines for years Childs said Children's opened the door for more conversation and resources.

"While we didn't feel were at the focal point of this we did want to start talking about it as a medical staff," he said.

Right now physicians meet informally..whenever they need some support. Childs said that's an important place to start. He plans to continue offering a safe space to physicians and hopefully remind them in moments of difficulty they are not alone.

"That's when you need the help of colleagues and friends or professionals to help you through the stresses that put you there," he said.