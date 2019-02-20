KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With consecutive cold and rainy days ahead, you might be feeling down.

If so, you aren't alone. Research from Mental Health America shows that 10,000,000 Americans struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) -- a variation of depression.

"You start to feel like the world is closing in on you and you have no way out," Dr. Susan Koller said.

SAD is a mood disorder characterized by depression that occurs at the same time every year.

Dr. Susan Koller is a Psychologist who said this type of depression typically happens in the fall to winter months, and she would know because she deals with a mild case herself.

'Personally, I don't like dark, dreary weather," she said.

She said if you notice some of these symptoms, you could be dealing with seasonal depression.

"Lethargy, fatigue, depression and overeating can all be symptoms of SAD," she said.

While it may not be ideal, psychologists recommend getting outside for just a little bit, as it might do you some good.

"The more you get outside, the more you get to see the scenery and you aren't cooped up in your house," she said.

To prevent SAD, Dr. Koller recommends exercising, bringing more light inside, keeping a schedule, sleeping regularly, and trying talk therapy so you can focus positive thoughts.

"If you can talk to a professional they can help you see the bright sides to your life," Dr. Koller said.

Experts said it's normal to feel down some days, but if it lasts for several days and nothing seems to help, you should see a doctor.