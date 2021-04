Specially trained mental health professionals will answer at 888-642-7886. It's available from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day.

TENNESSEE, USA — You can now text an emotional support line if you're dealing with pandemic stress.

The free service has taken calls since May last year and now can offer help through text messaging.

Specially trained mental health professionals will answer at 888-642-7886.