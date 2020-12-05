East Tennessee Children's confirmed Tuesday it is investigating whether two children contracted a mysterious illness tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

ETCH said while the two cases are being looked at, there is no confirmation they have the disease at this time.

In recent weeks, doctors have reported children developing a mysterious illness linked to COVID-19, called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. The illness mirrors symptoms of toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, with symptoms that include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.

There are sporadic reports from across the country of coronavirus-positive children with the disease, including at least 52 in New York City.

Weeks ago, doctors around the country noticed mysterious skin conditions in children and adults that were being informally called 'COVID toes' -- believing it may have been a possible sign of coronavirus in asymptomatic patients.

RELATED: Got 'COVID toes?' Don't panic. You may not have COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.