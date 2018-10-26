On Saturday, Tennova said it is in talks with UT Medical Center on ways it can help with women who planned to give birth at one of the two locations it plans to closed.

Yesterday, it announced Physicians Regional Medical Center and Lakeway Regional Hospital will close for good on Dec. 28.

Jada Mays has five kids and delivered three of her kids at Physicians Regional. She said when news broke yesterday, she was caught off guard. She's expecting a baby in 2019.

"I heard a little bit about it but I didn't think they would close the Women's Pavilion and then I saw the news and was really surprised," she said.

She decided to then make a call to Tennova to better understand what comes next.

"When I called they reassured me that I would still have the same doctor and my same midwives, which is something I was concerned about," Mays said.

She's expecting her sixth baby in June and said for that reason, she understands how new moms can feel a bit uneasy.

"Having a baby is already a stressful time so with all the moving and transitions, I can see how that can leave someone a little unnerved," Mays said.

UT Medical Center said its leadership is in talks with Tennova about ways it can help, but nothing is confirmed.

