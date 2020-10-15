Experts encourage people to get flu shots to avoid "Twin-demic"

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, doctors want to make sure people get flu vaccines to avoid a bad flu season across East Tennessee and the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With the number of COVID-19 cases rising and flu season coming up, doctors are working overtime. Local health leaders said they already gave 1,600 flu vaccines — more than 5 times the number given at the same time last year.

"We got flu vaccines much earlier than we normally do, and started giving it earlier than we normally do," said Dr. Martha Buchanan, the director of the Knox County Health Department.

It's a fight to prevent a Twin-demic. Health leaders are facing a year which can see a spike in flu and COVID-19 cases.

"That was something the CDC asked the manufactures, to get flu vaccine out earlier so we could start vaccinating people to reduce the risk of a bad flu season in the United States," Dr. Buchanan said.

She emphasized that the vaccine won't make people sick with the flu. It's designed to make sure people don't catch the virus and stay healthy in a year with new challenges.

"It can't give you the flu, but you know what it can do. It might make you feel a little bit ache and it might make you have some soreness where it was given, it might make you even have a low-grade fever," said Dr. Martha Buchanan.

Even though the flu vaccine is safe, there are different things to consider when getting a flu shot. If you're older than 65, there's a special high dose shot.

If it's your child's first time getting the vaccine, it is encouraged that they receive 2 separate shots.

"So, the first time we get the flu shot, it kind of activates our immune system but not fully. So, we give them that second dose to give that booster, so they're fully protected for that year," Dr. Buchanan said.

But whoever you are, Dr. Buchanan said not to wait to get a flu shot. She said that people should get the vaccine as soon as it is available and that they're available throughout Knox County.