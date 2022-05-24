'Sick to my stomach' | Families notified data at East TN Children's Hospital may have been compromised

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital confirmed they had mailed out letters to affected patients, but would not say how many.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Corrine Brady's daughter is just 7 years old. She said she'll now have to worry about identity theft for the rest of her life.

"I would hate for her credit history to be ruined for the rest of her life because of something that happened when she wasn't even old enough to understand," Brady said. "I was very upset about it."

The letter she received said the investigation determined the affected information "may include her daughter's name and contact information."

It went on to say it "includes your child's Social Security number, date of birth, medical history information, and medical record number."

Children's Hospital is offering 12 months of identity monitoring services for anyone who may have been impacted. Brady said that's not enough.

"We love Children's Hospital and how they treat our children. We're lucky to have them in this area," she said. "But, I think they need to step up and do a little more and be a little more accountable for what's happened."

Carmen Stegall said she hasn't been to Children's Hospital in around 13 or 14 years. Still, she received a letter saying her information may have been compromised.

"It's kind of scary because I just got my credit back to where I need it," she said. "Hopefully, they'll do everything in their power to correct this."

Molly O'Toole worries her 17-year-old son could be in a similar spot. She froze his credit just in case.

"It made me sick to my stomach because, in today's world, all we have is credit," she said. "Anything that says my son owes a bill, I definitely don't throw that mail away. I'll look into it and make sure that somebody has not taken action on his credit."

10News asked Children's Hospital how many patients were affected and why it took around two months to notify parents. They did not answer those questions in a provided statement.