The FDA is asking that those who vape or use e-cigarettes to submit a report, with as much detail as possible, to their investigation on whether e-cigarette use and seizures are related in any way.

The administration is looking into 127 reports of seizures and other neurological symptoms with a possible link to e-cigarettes and vaping. The cases happened between 2010 and 2019, but don't necessarily indicate an increase in frequency or prevalence.

The FDA admits they do not currently have enough information to say e-cigarettes are the cause of such symptoms. They are hoping with more information they can learn more.

Officials are looking for reports Information about the specific product used (including brand name), whether it was modified in any way or if other tobacco products, medications, supplements or other substances were used, as well as details about the pattern, manner and timing of product use preceding the adverse event and any underlying medical conditions, are all critical pieces of information to help fully assess this issue.

Submitting follow-up reports containing test results and information about whether the symptoms have stopped or continued with or without continued tobacco product use can be equally important. The FDA also recommends that health care professional who assess neurological symptoms should ask patients about e-cigarette use and help patients report adverse experiences, or submitting a report on the patient's behalf.

“We appreciate the public response to our initial call for reports, and we strongly encourage the public to submit new or follow-up reports with as much detail as possible," said Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D.

"Additional reports or more detailed information about these incidents are vital to help inform our analysis and may help us identify common risk factors and determine whether any specific e-cigarette product attributes, such as nicotine content or formulation, may be more likely to contribute to seizures,” Sharpless continued.

The acting FDA comissioner said it is imperative that health care professionals, consumers, parents, teachers and other concerned adults, as well as youth and young adult users, report detailed information about any past or future incidents of seizures following e-cigarette use to the FDA.

"We’re committed to monitoring this issue closely and taking additional steps as necessary to protect the public, especially our nation’s youth, from the dangers of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.”

As part of its commitment to keeping the public informed about this issue, the FDA plans to post additional reports it receives moving forward with the agency’s normal quarterly updates of tobacco problem reports on its website.

