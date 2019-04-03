A dispute over pricing means Tennova hospitals in East Tennessee have stopped accepting United Healthcare insurance.

A spokesperson for Tennova said the current agreement with United expired on March 1 and "our hospitals in Knoxville, Jefferson City, LaFollette, Newport and Powell are no longer in the United network for commercial (PPO/HMO) or Medicare Advantage plans."

The statement said that emergency room care wouldn't be impacted, but the care would be covered out of network.

This doesn't mean patients with UnitedHealthcare can't seek help at the hospitals, it will just cost more as an out of network provider.

Tennova said "Accepting the rates United has proposed would threaten the long-term viability of our hospitals."

A spokesperson for United countered that, releasing in a statement, "CHS Tennova insisted on rate increases of nearly 20 percent over two years that would have made the average cost of care at its hospitals more expensive than all other hospitals in our network in the Knoxville market. We offered to increase the rates we pay CHS Tennova to ensure the health system was paid similar to what we pay other hospitals in the area, but CHS refused, opting to disrupt UnitedHealthcare patients from their preferred facilities so it can continue insisting on higher rates.”

United also pointed out that while the hospitals no longer accept the insurance, that the physicians that practice in them remain in the UnitedHealthcare network and were not affected by the negotiation.

Tennova recently closed two hospitals, Physicians Regional in Knoxville and Lakeway Regional in Morristown.