New website connects people across TN with help for addiction recovery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new website is available to help people in Tennessee find help recovering from substance abuse.

The Tennessee Department of Health helped develop the website, which guides people to nearby openings and services at substance-use facilities. Users can search for nearby treatments with features that filter results based on the type of treatment, insurance programs, payment methods and the availability of wrap-around services.

The website is available at FindHelpNowTN.org and starts by asking users simple questions, such as whether they are searching for help for themselves or a loved one. Then, they ask if the person has been diagnosed with a mental health issue as well as other basic information.

"We've been working on this project for a couple of years. We're really excited that it launched this week," said Kristen Zak, the deputy director of the overdose response coordination office. "It's a searchable site, and it's a resource directory."

The search results in nearby facilities and a description of the services that they provide. It also shows users whether they offer telehealth services, whether they're accepting patients, and how far away they are. The results also provide contact information for each facility.

Treatment facilities on the website are expected to regularly update their availability of services. They are also asked to update other kinds of information to make sure it is as accurate as possible.

As of Wednesday, TDH said 243 facilities are listed on the website. The website also works with the Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789, which provides resources for people recovering from addiction through phone or text messages.