Advisories will continue along parts of the Nolichucky and Pigeon Rivers in Cocke and Hamblen counties because of high mercury levels found in some fish.

According to TDEC, mercury levels recommended by both the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration continue to be too high in both species.

The state first issued advisories last August about smallmouth bass and channel catfish taken from the downstream portions of those rivers.

The advisory recommended that women who are nursing or pregnant and children avoid consuming those fish species entirely. Everyone else was advised to limit consumption to one meal a month.

TDEC has continued to test fish from those areas, and released its findings on Tuesday.

“We made a promise to the public in 2018 to provide an update on the fish sampling data we collect from the Nolichucky and the Pigeon rivers in the fall,” said Jennifer Dodd, director of TDEC’s Division of Water Resources. “Today we are delivering on that promise, though the data indicate we need to continue with the advisories until future testing indicates levels recede to below the trigger point.”

On the Nolichucky, the advisory extends from Douglas Reservoir upstream to the mouth of Bent Creek at river mile 14.9. The advisory does not include Douglas Reservoir itself.

On the Pigeon River, the advisory extends from the mouth on the French Broad River upstream to Vinson Island where Interstate 40 crosses the river near mile 12.4.

The state says it will continue sampling fish in those areas.

Recreational activities such as boating, swimming, wading, and catch and release fishing carry no risk.