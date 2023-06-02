Trial underway for vaccine that gives flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time

According to Dr. William Smith, the vaccine could be treated as a yearly COVID-19 and flu shot, similarly to how flu shots are treated now.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Researchers are trying to create a vaccine that administers COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time, effectively creating an annual shot giving people protection from two illnesses at once.

"The idea is that people are probably going to be receiving an annual COVID vaccine, just like they do an annual flu vaccine, particularly in older individuals," said Dr. Bill Smith, one of the medical professionals behind the project. "The plan is to do this with one injection. And this study is just looking at those two vaccines that would normally be given independently, and to now be able to give them in combination."

He said the current vaccine study would be closing soon, but another COVID-19 booster study will start. During the studies, doctors look for any side effects that may not match the vaccine's profile.

"We're looking for the same things that we normally look for, like any vaccine injection site reactions or any systemic symptoms that they feel. In this case, we've already got data on both components of the vaccine and we'll be looking to see if there's any difference in those taking them in combination rather than independently," he said.

Dr. Smith said the vaccine could be available as early as next fall. Anyone interested in participating in the vaccine study can fill out a volunteer form online. It is organized through the Alliance for Multispecialty Research in Knoxville. A separate study is also available for a COVID-19 vaccine designed for people who are immunosuppressed.