As winter break comes to an end, flu is widespread throughout Tennessee and many students are heading back to school this week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was a high activity level for Influenza-like illness in Tennessee during the last full week of 2019.

CDC

Typically, flu season peaks between December and February but it can linger to May, according to the CDC.

The CDC also said school-aged children are at a high risk for flu complications.

Several schools in the region are advising parents to disinfect backpacks and wash jackets before students return to class.

Midway Elementary School Students return on Monday, January 13! Please take this week to wash up all jackets, hats, and bookbags! See you soon!

The CDC advises taking everyday actions such as making sure children are covering their mouths, washing their hands and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as desks, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles and phones.

RELATED: Keeping the flu away after the holidays

RELATED: East Tennessee Children's Hospital talks about when to bring children to the ER for the flu

RELATED: Tennessee county health departments offering free flu vaccine