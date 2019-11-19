KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's that time of year again — flu season. As November wears on, more influenza activity will pick up. There are still opportunities to get flu shots, without having to pay for one.

Every year, the Tennessee Department of Health holds a statewide "Fight Flu TN" event. During this event, health departments administer free flu shots. The location and time of each event depend on the county.

In Knox County, people can go to Centro Hispano De East Tennessee between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., or between 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. to get a free shot.

In Blount County, people can go to the Blount County Public Library between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. to get a free shot.

In Anderson county, people can go to the Clinton Community Center between 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. for a free flu shot.

The Tennessee Department of Health also offers a digital map people can use to find a location near them.

The Center for Disease Control recommends getting a flu shot before the end of October since it takes two weeks for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop. Yet, getting a flu shot late is better than never getting one at all.

RELATED: Should you get a flu shot? Don't believe these common myths about the vaccine

RELATED: Flu virus hits Tennessee hard