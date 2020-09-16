Free flu shots to be available at four Knox County schools Saturday

The free flu shot drive-through event will be on Saturday at four different schools across Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Getting a flu shot is an important parts of staying healthy, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, health leaders are working to make sure Knox County's annual "Free Flu Shot Saturday" event continues.

The drive-through event will be held on Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., or while supplies last. Vaccines will be available at Austin East Magnet High School, Halls High School, West High School and Farragut High School.

However, officials said there will be some differences during the 29th annual "Free Flu Shot Saturday," to keep people safe and follow social distancing guidelines. For example, shots won't be administered inside school buildings.

"It won't look like it's looked in the past because, as we've talked about before, going to school with a whole bunch of people and bringing kids down at the same time really can't be done during COVID-19," Martha Buchanan said, the director of the Knox County Health Department.