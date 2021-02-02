Tennessee to hold free flu vaccination events

The flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older and can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Health is urging the public to get a flu shot if they have not already received one.

According to a news release, the department will hold “Fight Flu TN” vaccine events that will offer free shots in every county on Nov. 9 to help boost the number of Tennesseans vaccinated against influenza.

A map of the locations and contact information can be found online.

“As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19," Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement.