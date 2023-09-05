Free PSA testing for prostate cancer being offered at East TN locations

The non-profit Eddie Check is partnering with MEDIC Regional Blood Center and other groups to offer free PSA testing on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests for prostate cancer will be offered at several East Tennessee locations, according to the non-profit Eddie Check.

Eddie Check is an organization focused on prostate health awareness. According to the group, one in eight men in the US will get prostate cancer and around 30,000 men will die from it each year. The group said the 5-year survival rate is nearly 100 percent if detected early.

Each year, Eddie Check partners with several groups including Tennessee Urology, MEDIC, AEL and other businesses for a two-day event offering free testing. People who receive a test also have the opportunity to donate blood with MEDIC Regional Blood Center.

The event goes from Thursday until Friday, September 7- 8. You can find locations and times where testing is available here.