Group of Tennessee doctors meet virtually to urge Governor Lee to take more action against COVID-19

The group of doctors said they warned Governor Bill Lee that the number of COVID-19 cases would surge in Tennessee and asked him to issue a mask mandate.

A group of doctors met virtually on Friday to respond to Governor Bill Lee's statements about the surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.

They said he was warned ahead of time that cases would rise after Thanksgiving if he did not take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. During the virtual meeting, they asked the governor to take three specific actions to prevent cases from continuing to rise:

Issue a statewide mask mandate

Require employers to have safety measures, such as social distancing and mask requirements

Supporting schools and business through the COVID-19 pandemic

"We've been warning you every day for the last 165 days," said Dr. Aaron Mistone, from the Williamson Medical Group. "As physicians, we took an oath to protect our patients, much like your oath to protect our state. Your medical community is united. We are pleading with you — work with us."

Governor Lee has urged Tennesseans to take "personal responsibility" and wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, he has not issued any requirements for people to wear masks.

The virtual meeting was hosted by Protect My Care, a group of health care experts and professionals in Tennessee advocating for more actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.