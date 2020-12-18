Group of Tennessee doctors meet virtually to urge Governor Lee to take more action against COVID-19

A group of doctors met virtually on Friday to respond to Governor Bill Lee's statements about the surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.
They said he was warned ahead of time that cases would rise after Thanksgiving if he did not take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. During the virtual meeting, they asked the governor to take three specific actions to prevent cases from continuing to rise:
- Issue a statewide mask mandate
- Require employers to have safety measures, such as social distancing and mask requirements
- Supporting schools and business through the COVID-19 pandemic
"We've been warning you every day for the last 165 days," said Dr. Aaron Mistone, from the Williamson Medical Group. "As physicians, we took an oath to protect our patients, much like your oath to protect our state. Your medical community is united. We are pleading with you — work with us."
Governor Lee has urged Tennesseans to take "personal responsibility" and wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, he has not issued any requirements for people to wear masks.
The virtual meeting was hosted by Protect My Care, a group of health care experts and professionals in Tennessee advocating for more actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Knox County Board of Health also asked Governor Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday. They said that the spread of COVID-19 now requires statewide action and that local health departments cannot control the actions of people outside the counties.