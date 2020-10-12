Hamblen County students deliver letters to health department employees

"I appreciate everything you do for us," one student wrote. "You may not realize it, but you create a positive impact on the entire city of Morristown."

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Hamblen County wanted to let employees in the Tennessee Health Department know that they appreciate their work. So, they wrote them letters.

A class at John Hay Elementary school wrote them letters. One student wrote a letter about his appreciation for the department as the holidays approach.

"With Christmas approaching faster and closer, we tend to forget the one true meaning — to be with our families, and give instead of get, love your neighbor as you do yourself, and be with someone you love no matter what," Luke Reuschel said, a fifth-grader.

He also drew a picture of Santa Clause wearing a face mask near a tree, towards the end of the letter.