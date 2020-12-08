Hawkins County mask mandate extended until Aug. 29

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County Mayor, Jim Lee, announced Wednesday that the county's mask mandate would be extended until midnight on Aug. 29.
He said that many people in the county he spoke with requested an extension on the mandate. He also said that Ballad Health's decision to stop admissions influenced his decision, as well as the decision to stop elective surgeries at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Lee also said in a press release that extending the mask mandate would help the county's economy by keeping businesses open.
County mayors were given the authority to issue mask mandates by Governor Bill Lee, after he signed Executive Order 54 on July 3. The order originally went into effect in Hawkins County on July 17.