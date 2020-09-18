Health department to offer flu vaccination clinics across Knox County starting Oct. 1

The Knox County Health Department said that they will hold clinics at several locations since they could not hold them at schools, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's still important to get a flu vaccine and get protection against the influenza virus. However, the Knox County Health Department said they could not hold clinics at schools across the county this year as they would usually do.

Instead, they plan on holding public flu vaccination clinics at several locations across Knox County. Officials said they will try to make the flu vaccine available to anyone in the community, emphasizing that school-aged children and their families should get vaccinated.

The health department will have FluMist and flu shots available at each of the clinic locations, and vaccines will be available regardless of whether a person is insured. They will be free and offered to children at least 6 years old.

“Getting a flu vaccine is always important, but especially during the time of a global pandemic,” said KCHD Director, Dr. Martha Buchanan. “While the pandemic has forced us to explore different ways of conducting our services, offering flu vaccine to our community, especially our children, is still a main priority.”

The locations of the clinics and the dates when they will be held are listed below. All listed clinics will be held between 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Oct. 1: Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Oct. 6: Jacob Building, 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue

Oct. 8: Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex, 1740 Texas Avenue

Oct. 12: Dogwood Elementary School, 705 Tipton Avenue

Oct. 13: Christenberry Elementary School, 927 Oglewood Avenue

Clinics are walk-in only and COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. People are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.