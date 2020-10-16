Health leaders offer trick-or-treating alternatives to have fun and stay safe on Halloween

The Knox Co. health department posted about alternative activities people can do to have fun over Halloween if they don't want to go trick-or-treating this year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Holiday traditions may look different this year, as people wear face masks and practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trick-or-treating may look different, too. Health leaders released guidelines on how people can safely participate in the Halloween tradition and still have fun. They recommended that houses give away individual treat bags, and said parents should wipe them down before letting kids eat them.

Health leaders also recommend people look for outdoor events if they want to celebrate Halloween, instead of going to indoor get-togethers. However, they also recommended people avoid crowds, wear cloth face masks and keep a safe distance from others.

For people who don't want to go trick-or-treating, health leaders said there are several safe ways to have fun and stay safe. They said people can carve pumpkins, decorate their homes, go on a scavenger hunt, watch a film during family movie night or host virtual costume contest.

Take a look at some Halloween activities you can do if you don't want to trick-or-treat this year! Check our Halloween guidance page for more information https://covid.knoxcountytn.gov/holidays.html. Posted by Knox County Health Department on Friday, October 16, 2020

Anyone who goes out in a costume can also wear a cloth mask that goes with it, to stay safe while dressing up. People can also celebrate by meeting through video chat to show off costumes, health leaders said.