LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The federal government is investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting more than 70 people in Tennessee, Kentucky and three other states.

News outlets said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tennessee has 21 cases.

The CDC said there are 36 reported cases in Kentucky.

Other affected states include Ohio, Virginia and Georgia.

According to the CDC, eight people have been hospitalized, but no one has died.

Officials don't know whether a particular food item, grocery or restaurant is the source of the infections.

The CDC said people usually become sick two to eight days after eating contaminated food.

For more information, go to the CDC investigation webpage.