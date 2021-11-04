Health officials: Masks not required outdoors in Nashville

Nashville Health tweeted on Friday afternoon that masks are still required in indoor settings. They continued to strongly recommend masks.

Wearing masks outdoors in Nashville is no longer mandated according to Metro Health officials.

Nashville Health tweeted on Friday afternoon that masks are still required in indoor settings. They continued to strongly recommend masks when social distancing is not possible, indoors or outdoors.

News 4, a sister station of WBIR in Nashville, talked with the Chairman of Metro Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Alex Jahangir on Thursday night about going outside without masks.

"Well, a little bit of under-reported news today, the mask mandate was slightly amended, I believe today," Jahangir said. "We highly recommend wearing it outside. It's still mandated indoors. and so we're already loosening that up."

Jahangir said he hopes the move will help people feel more comfortable and help with law enforcement. Police can now focus on other matters outside.

Jahangir added that as more people are vaccinated, one of the last steps will be to remove masks completely.