Charlotte church prohibited from holding in-person gatherings after more than 120 COVID-19 cases linked to convocation event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health issued an Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order, which prohibits all in-person gatherings at United House of Prayer for All People until at least November 5.

Health officials said more than 120 people who attended the convocation events from October 4 until October 11 tested positive for COVID-19. It is also linked to three deaths and seven hospitalizations. There are now two related senior living outbreaks: 14 cases at Madison Saints Paradise South, two at White Oak.

The order put in place is a tool available to Public Health to use to further prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The order took effect Saturday at 10 a.m.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said there is great concern as the Charlotte area sees community spread from second exposures.

“We have taken this action out of an abundance of caution to prevent the COVID-19 virus from further spreading in our community,” Harris said. “This type of order is rare but sometimes necessary. It prevents the church from opening or allowing any further gathering, making sure we stop this outbreak from going any further.”

An 'imminent hazard' is a situation that can cause a threat to human life or could cause serious physical injury. Mecklenburg County leaders said so far, the church has not accepted any help from the county health department.