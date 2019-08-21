The Tennessee Department of Health issued a statement Tuesday as more cases of Hepatitis A are being reported across the state.

The TDH's latest number show more than 2,200 cases of the virus have occurred in Tennessee as part of a large multi-state outbreak that began in 2017, with 13 cases resulting in the death of a patient. 1,350 people had been hospitalized as part of the outbreak.

"The deaths in Tennessee associated with the hepatitis A outbreak are extremely sad,’’ said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. ‘’The Tennessee Department of Health, metro health departments, jails and many other community partners are working every day to ensure people at high risk of infection with the hep A virus are vaccinated to prevent more illness and save lives.’’

As of August 16, more than 700 cases had been reported across East Tennessee.

The TDH said hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus that can be transmitted through contact with feces or consumption of contaminated food or water.

The TDH is urging those most at risk of contracting the virus to get vaccinated. They say those include people who use recreational drugs, men who have sex with men, and people experiencing homeless.

“It’s critical for people in these high-risk groups to receive the hepatitis A vaccine to protect themselves and others around them,” said Tennessee Immunization Program Medical Director Michelle Fiscus, MD, FAAP. “We know this vaccine is safe and effective.”

The TDH said people should also prevent possible spread by washing their hands with soap and water after using the bathroom, before eating and before preparing or serving food.

Local health departments are offering free hepatitis A vaccines for high-risk groups. You can learn more at the TDH website here.